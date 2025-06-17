MLB Insider Calls For Seattle Mariners to Trade Prized Prospect at Deadline in Mega-Deal
Over the weekend, we learned from Bob Nightengale of USA Today that the Seattle Mariners are still interested in acquiring Eugenio Suarez and/or Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline.
Well, on Tuesday, former MLB executive Jim Bowden wrote for The Athletic that he wants to see the M's acquire Naylor for top prospect Harry Ford, who just entered the Top 100 at Baseball America.
Again, the Diamondbacks say they aren’t entertaining the thought of selling at this juncture, but that could change if they don’t play well in the coming weeks. And if that happens, they match up well with the Mariners in a trade involving Naylor, who would fill a glaring need in the middle of the Mariners’ lineup and at first base. An impending free agent, Naylor is coming off a 31-homer, 108-RBI season with the Guardians and has posted a 130 OPS+ this year with Arizona.
Ford, 22, was a first-round pick of the Mariners in 2021 and is knocking on the door of a big-league promotion, though there are questions about where he'll play given the presence of Cal Raleigh. He's hitting .315 at Triple-A Tacoma with eight homers, 38 RBIs and three stolen bases. He's also scored 38 runs. If the Mariners were to promote him, they could use him at backup catcher and designated hitter, but they still have Mitch Garver on the roster, further complicating things. As a result, trading him and extracting value might be the best way to go for the M's.
Naylor, 27, is hitting .300 with nine homers and 48 RBIs for Arizona, and he's posted an .827 OPS and OPS+ of 130.
He's a free agent at the end of the season.
The Mariners will play the Red Sox on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about a really disappointing Monday loss to the Boston Red Sox and what it means moving forward. Then, he talks about if the Mariners could have been the team to acquire Rafael Devers from Boston and he gets perspective from Red Sox Insider Tom Caron of NESN. Do the Mariners line up with Boston for any other deals? And, former M's infielder Jose Caballero stops by the show. CLICK HERE:
CATCHING ATTENTION: Cal Raleigh is even drawing the attention of his former teammates for what he's doing this season. Recently, Mariners on SI had a chance to catch up with former M's infielder Jose Caballero. CLICK HERE:
DIFFERENT STORIES: Randy Johnson recently gave an interesting answer on why he chose the Arizona Diamondbacks for his Hall of Fame plaque. However, it runs counter to what Johnson said just a week ago. CLICK HERE:
