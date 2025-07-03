MLB Insider Wants Seattle Mariners to Think About Trading For Ronald Acuna Jr.
Heading into Thursday's game with the Kansas City Royals, the Seattle Mariners are 45-41 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
However, there is plenty of room for improvement for the M's, who are trying to make the playoffs for the just the fourth time in the 2000s. The starting rotation could stand an additional option at the trade deadline, and the bullpen could benefit from another high-leverage arm. The offense, which has been solid, could use another thumper in the middle of the order.
Enter Joel Sherman of the New York Post, who said that the Mariners should at least consider trying to make a deal for superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves.
Now, Sherman wasn't reporting that the two teams are talking, and he wasn't giving names that the M's should offer, he was merely opining that the M's should be willing to take a big swing, citing the team's poor playoff history and lack of World Series appearances.
He also added that the Braves could do well to move on from Acuna, as it would re-stock the farm system, of which the M's have an abundance of prospects in.
The Mariners have nine prospects in the MLB Pipeline Top 100, and eight in the latest rankings from Baseball America. Acuna, 27, is a former MVP (2023), who just earned another All-Star appearance. He's hitting .346 in 36 games this season, with nine homers and 18 RBIs. He comes with knee injury history, but he is under contract for 3.5 more seasons at an affordable rate of about $51 million.
Seattle will take on the Royals on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Monday, talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers, and the big homestand that begins on Monday against the Royals and Pirates. Furthermore, what's the future for Randy Arozarena in Seattle, and we're joined by M's top prospect Colt Emerson, who is the No. 16 prospect in baseball. CLICK HERE:
IN THE RECORD BOOKS: After a solid, six-inning start on Monday night, George Kirby is in the company of some Mariners' legends. CLICK HERE:
MILESTONE RANDY: Randy Arozarena hit his 100th career home run on Monday night, becoming the third M's player to accomplish the feat this season. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.