MLB Insider Speculates on Seattle Mariners Needs, Potential Targets at Trade Deadline
The Seattle Mariners are still in the thick of the American League playoff race, and the team is expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in the trade market in efforts to cement their place in the postseason.
The Mariners have been linked or rumored to be interested in several corner infielders over the last several weeks. And at least one MLB insider confirmed his belief that the M's will go in that direction.
In an appearance on the "Foul Territory" podcast on Tuesday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said that first base is the biggest need for Seattle, and speculated on two potential targets for the club.
"In my opinion, they need to get a first baseman. And there's a couple guys out there. Josh Naylor, if the Diamondbacks are willing to move him, which they are not just yet, and if he is healthy. Because (Monday) night he left the game with a shoulder issue, that's one name. Ryan O'Hearn is an even better name. This guy is having a breakout year at an advanced age, and it's great to see. He's going to be an All-Star, it looks like. He's a guy who could definitely help them. So that is the one position where, it seems to me, that is an obvious place to add."
Naylor, who's coming off his first career All-Star selection in 2024, was listed in the lineup for Arizona's game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, indicating the shoulder injury isn't a concern. He's scored 41 games in 75 games, has hit 18 doubles, one triple and nine home runs with 51 RBIs and has slashed .303/.358/.467 with an .825 OPS.
O'Hearn has scored 29 times in 65 games and hit nine doubles and 10 homers with 29 RBIs. He's slashed .309/.387/.480 with an .867 OPS.
Both players are scheduled to be free agents after this season, meaning both will likely be rentals.
