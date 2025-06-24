Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Receives MVP Chants in Rival City
The Seattle Mariners continued their stellar road trip in the first of a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Target Field.
The Mariners downed the Twins 11-2 for their third win through the first four of a 10-game road trip.
Minnesota fans in attendance didn't have much to cheer for after the third inning, when Seattle put up six runs to take a 6-0 lead that the Twins never threatened. But the fans did get to watch history unfold. And the spectators had a clear reaction to it.
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh capped off the scoring on Monday with a two-run home run in the ninth inning. It was Raleigh's major league-leading 32nd homer of the season.
At this point, it looks like it will be a two-horse race for the American League MVP between Raleigh and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. And the Seattle fans who made the trek to Minneapolis, and the Twins fans at the game, made it clear who they're backing to win the award.
After Raleigh's homer, he was serenaded with "MVP" chants as he rounded the bases.
Monday marked the first time in Raleigh's career where he hit a home run in four consecutive games. He has five home runs in that stretch.
It's not the first time on this road trip that Raleigh has been greeted with MVP chants. After Seattle's 9-4 win against the Chicago Cubs on June 20, Mariners fans who were at Wrigley Field went behind the team's dugout and greeted Raleigh with the chants while he was in the middle of a postgame interview. Most of the "MVP" chants Raleigh received Monday were from the well-traveled Seattle fans, but there were Minnesota fans who joined.
Raleigh has started to receive recognition around the league for his historic season. He already has the most home runs by a catcher and a switch-hitter before the All-Star Break in MLB history, and is second in the AL in overall All-Star votes behind Judge.
The Mariners are now 40-37 and 4.5 games back in the American League West.
