Bryan Woo Has Career-Best Day in Seattle Mariners Blowout vs. Minnesota Twins
The Seattle Mariners had one of their best showings of the season in an 11-2 win against the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Target Field.
The Mariners offense was the highlight of the evening as Julio Rodriguez, Luke Raley, Dominic Canzone and Cal Raleigh all homered — giving Seattle 14 in its last four games.
Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo was also stellar, as Monday was his 15th start of the season. He continued his streak of outings of six innings or more. He struck out nine, walked one and allowed two earned runs on six hits (two home runs).
Woo also set or matched multiple career marks with his stat line. His strikeouts matched a career high and he generated 18 whiffs — also a career high.
Woo's 15 starts of six-plus innings are the most in the major leagues this season and three more than any other American League pitcher, according to postgame notes shared by Mariners PR.
Woo's latest outing also brought him one closer to two franchise legends in respective categories. Woo needs three more consecutive starts of six or more innings to tie Felix Hernandez for the most starts in a row of that ilk (18) since 2014. If he has five more consecutive starts of six or more innings, he would match Randy Johnson, who had 20 to begin his season in 1993.
Woo has been the most consistent pitcher on Seattle's rotation this season. If he continues at his current pace, he could be named an All-Star for the first time in his career when the Midsummer Classic arrives.
