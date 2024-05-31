"Mr. Mariner" Gets Honored By City of Seattle on Friday
Former Seattle Mariners' star and Mariners' Hall of Famer Alvin Davis was honored by the City of Seattle ahead of Friday's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.
Per a press release:
By Mayoral proclamation Bruce Harrell, proclaimed today, May 31, 2024, as Alvin Davis Day in the city of Seattle.
The proclamation recognizes Davis as a “treasured Seattle icon, revered for his outstanding career with the Seattle Mariners” and for his “unwavering commitment to giving back”. It further acknowledges his “dedication and commitment to fostering the Seattle Mariners legacy and our Greater Seattle Community”.
Davis debuted with the Mariners on April 11, 1984, and went on to be named the American League Rookie of the Year in 1984 beginning his “remarkable contributions to the team and community”.
Davis was honored at a luncheon today and presented the City of Seattle Proclamation by the Voice of the Mariners, Rick Rizzs. Alvin will be recognized tonight before and during the Mariners game vs. the Los Angeles Angels, including by tossing the ceremonial first pitch.
The 63-year-old Davis spent nine years in the big leagues, including eight with the Mariners. He made the All-Star team in that rookie year of 1984, hitting 27 homers and bringing in 116 runs by the end of it. He also hit 29 homers and brought in 100 runs during the 1987 season. In total, he had 160 home runs and had 683 RBI. He received MVP votes in two separate seasons.
He was really the first Mariners' star player, and he was the first member of the M's Hall of Fame, earning induction in 1997. He was voted the team MVP three separate times.
