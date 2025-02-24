New Seattle Mariners Infielder Donovan Solano Details Why He Signed with M's
PEORIA, Ariz. -- After some early spring visa issues, new Seattle Mariners infielder Donovan Solano was in camp this weekend at the Peoria Sports Complex.
Meeting with the media on Sunday morning, Solano discussed many things, including his prior relationships with (infield coach) Perry Hill and (Hall of Famer) Ichiro Suzuki, who he got to be around during his tenure with the Marlins. Furthermore, he talked about his leadership skills and why he wanted to sign with Seattle in the first place.
My first thought was yes, because I know the group is a very young group with a lot of talent. And it's a challenge for me too, because I can help the team to make the playoffs. I know they tried for like three years try to make the playoff, but they didn't make it. So it's something that pushes me to give everything I have right now...
Solano signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million this offseason. He's expected to play first base along with Luke Raley, though he said he'll also work out at second and third as well.
A former Silver Slugger winner, Solano is a .279 lifetime hitter. He hit eight home runs and drove in 35 last year for the San Diego Padres while hitting .286.
Solano spent the first four years with the Miami Marlins but has also spent time with New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins and Padres. He's hit .280 or better in every season since 2019, which is a welcome sight for a Mariners team that has continuously struggled to make contact.
Given that he's behind schedule, Solano has said he needs about a week to ramp up before we see him in games.
