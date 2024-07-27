New Seattle Mariners OF Goes Viral as He Says Goodbye to Tampa Bay
New Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena went viral on Friday night as he said goodbye to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Arozarena was dealt from the Rays to the Mariners in a big deal on Thursday night and on Friday, he sat in the crowd with Rays fans to share some final moments with them. The Rays were taking on the Reds and you can watch the moment that the broadcasters found out about it below.
Every Friday night home game this season in Tampa Bay has featured the "Randy Land" seating section, though there's no proof from that shot as to where exactly he was sitting.
The Mariners are hoping that that kind of love and affection transfers from Tampa Bay to Seattle, as this team could use an infusion of energy and positivity. The Mariners have lost 20 of their last 30 games and recently Bryce Miller said the team wasn't having any fun.
A guy who embraces the crowd in this manner certainly seems to be fun, and he should pair with Julio Rodriguez to make one of the more electric outfield duos in baseball.
Arozarena is expected to join the Mariners on Saturday in Chicago as they take on the White Sox for Game 2 of the three-game set. Though he's hitting just .211 for the year, Arozarena has been one of the hotter hitters in baseball over the last month and change. He'll immediately slot into the middle of the M's order.
The Mariners and White Sox will play at 4:15 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST EPISODE IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out. In this episode, we look back at the the M's recent stretch of poor play and how the M's actually got to this point. Furthermore, we discuss whether or not Scott Servais or Jerry Dipoto should hold onto their jobs and we're joined by Ben Ranieri of SEALEVEL and Teren Kowatsch of Mariners on SI. CLICK HERE:
TRADER JERRY PART 1: The Mariners have acquired Toronto Blue Jays RP Yimi Garcia. Here's what you need to know. CLICK HERE:
TRADER JERRY PART 2: The M's dealt away reliever Ryne Stanek to the Mets. Here's a look at what they got back. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: