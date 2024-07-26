New York Mets DFA Intriguing Reliever, Seattle Mariners Should Be Interested
In a surprise move, the New York Mets have designated hard-throwing right-hander Shintaro Fujinami for assignment.
RHP Eric Orze has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.
RHP Shintaro Fujinami has been reinstated from the IL and designated for assignment.
The 30-year-old Fujinami hasn't pitched yet this season because of injury but he is healthy now.
Now, his major league numbers are generally poor but the Seattle Mariners should probably be willing to inquire about what it would take to get him. Given that the M's bullpen is in tatters right now, Fujinami is an intriguing candidate. He has a 7.18 ERA in one major league season, but he posted a 4.85 ERA after a trade to the Baltimore Orioles last season. He's also proven to be better as a reliever than a starter and posted a .193 batting average against with the Orioles. He's also struck out 83 batters in 79.0 major league innings, flashing supreme velocity in the upper-90s.
He struck out 20 batters in 16.1 minor league rehab innings this year as well, though he had an ERA over 10 in Triple-A, which certainly could lead to some trepidation for the Mariners.
If the M's bullpen was firing on all cylinders, they probably wouldn't be interested but given that Matt Brash is out for the year and that Gregory Santos injured his knee on Wednesday, and that Trent Thornton and Ryne Stanek have struggled lately, there's room in that 'pen for newcomers.
Seattle has also been good generally at turning afterthought relievers into successful big leaguers.
The Mariners play the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 5:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST EPISODE IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out. In this episode, we look back at the the M's recent stretch of poor play and how the M's actually got to this point. Furthermore, we discuss whether or not Scott Servais or Jerry Dipoto should hold onto their jobs and we're joined by Ben Ranieri of SEALEVEL and Teren Kowatsch of Mariners on SI. CLICK HERE:
M's MAKE A TRADE DEADLINE SPLASH: The Mariners acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, making the first big splash of the trade deadline season. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC PITCHING DUO: As George Kirby gets set to take the mound on Friday, he's in the midst of of a historic pitching streak alongside his teammate Logan Gilbert. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: