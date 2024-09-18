New York Yankees Broadcaster Takes Shot at Seattle Mariners City Connect Uniforms
The Seattle Mariners lost 11-2 on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees. It was a terrible loss for the M's, who are now 77-74 on the season with 11 games to play.
Even more devastating is that they are now 5.0 games back in the American League West and 3.0 games back in the American League wild card.
Seattle had won three straight games entering the contest but wasn't able to keep the streak going. Furthermore, the M's lost in their "City Connect" uniforms, which they were hoping would keep some magic going. Seattle is now 15-2 in those threads this year.
While Mariners fans have grown to like them (and the success they've brought), not everyone is a fan.
The Yankees broadcast booth took a shot at the uniforms on Tuesday, saying they hope they don't have to see them for the rest of the series.
Per @zachleft on social media:
Yankees booth: “Well the one positive for the Mariners with this loss and if they continue to go on and lose, we might not have to see these hideous uniforms that they’re sporting today”
Sure, the City Connect uniforms are an acquired taste because of the black pants, but the rest of the ensemble looks pretty sharp overall.
We'll see what the Mariners don on Wednesday for game two of the series. It's safe to say that this is a must-win for Seattle.
Nestor Cortes will get the ball on the mound for New York while Bryce Miller pitches for the Mariners.
