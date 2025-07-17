Pair of Seattle Mariners Players Part of Mexican Baseball History in All-Star Game
Four members of the Seattle Mariners saw action in Tuesday night's Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Catcher Cal Raleigh started the game for the American League, while Bryan Woo threw a scoreless inning. Randy Arozarena got three at-bats and participated in the "swing-off," and Andres Munoz threw 0.2 scoreless frames as well.
Arozarena and Munoz were also part of some baseball history for Mexico, as there were four Mexican players in the All-Star Game for the first time: Munoz, Arozarena, Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays) and Jonathan Aranda (Rays).
It should be noted that Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes, who is Mexican as well, had been scheduled to play, but dropped out. Arozarena was added later as a replacement, and though he is from Cuba, he has Mexican citizenship and also represented the nation in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
While not official yet, it seems likely that both Arozarena and Munoz will represent Mexico at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. There are several members of the Mariners who could end up participating in the event, and Raleigh has already signed onto be the catcher for Team USA.
In addition to him,Julio Rodriguez and Luis Castillo (Dominican Republic), Matt Brash (Canada), Michael Arroyo (Colombia), and Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby (Team USA) could all be under consideration.
As for the Mariners themselves, they'll return from the All-Star break on Friday night for a huge series with the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners enter play at 51-45 and five games back of Houston in the American League West.
