Pair of Seattle Mariners Teammates Join Extremely Rare Baseball History with Big Seasons
After a much-needed series win against the Texas Rangers over the weekend, the Seattle Mariners enter Monday's off day in a solid position.
They are firmly entrenched in the third wild card spot in the American League, two games ahead of the Rangers, and they have the season tiebreaker in hand. They are just 0.5 games back of the New York Yankees for the second wild card spot and they have greater than 80 percent odds to make the playoffs.
You can read more on that here.
Julio Rodriguez connected for his 20th home run of the season on Sunday in the win over Texas, hitting a blast to right-center field off Jacob deGrom that gave Seattle a 3-2 lead at the time.
The home run was the 100th of Rodriguez's career and with it, he and teammate Randy Arozarena both joined a very rare group in baseball history.
Per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
Julio Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena is the 18th instance in MLB history of multiple outfielders on the same team recording 20+ HR/20+ SB seasons in the same year and the 7th in AL history.
Rodriguez, 24, started slow but has really ticked up since right before the All-Star break. He's now hitting .252 with the 20 home runs, 59 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. He has a .743 OPS and a 114 OPS+. A four-year veteran, he's already a three-time All-Star.
Arozarena, who was acquired at the trade deadline last season, has put together a fantastic campaign, and he's hitting .250 with 22 home runs, 55 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. He has a 138 OPS+ and has assumed the leadoff spot in the M's batting order after the acquisitions of Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez.
The Mariners will play the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, recapping the trade deadline, giving credit to Jerry Dipoto for his work at the deadline and he discusses which Mariners are now under pressure over the last two months. CLICK HERE:
JULIO PASSES A-ROD: Julio Rodriguez just passed Alex Rodriguez for the most 20-20 seasons in team history, a tremendous feat for the 24-year old. CLICK HERE:
EPIC HISTORY: Randy Arozarena is doing things at the plate rarely seen by an M's player, and he's also doing things hardly ever seen by a Cuban-born player. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.