Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks
The Seattle Mariners will look to ride the team's best pitching performance of the season into the second leg of a six-game road trip against the Arizona Diamondbacks, starting at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday at Chase Field.
The Mariners lost their previous series against the Los Angeles Angels, but got a 14-strikeout, seven-inning masterclass from George Kirby to avoid a sweep Sunday.
Seattle will hope to keep that stretch of great pitching performances going. Here's what the matchups look for the series between the Mariners and Diamondbacks:
Monday, June 8 — Emerson Hancock (Seattle) vs. Merrill Kelly (Arizona)
Emerson Hancock continued his string of strong showings in his latest start against the Baltimore Orioles on June 4. He struck out six batters and walked two in 5.2 innings, and allowed one earned run on two hits (one home run). He's allowed three earned runs or less in his last four starts and five of his last six.
Merrill Kelly has bounced back from a poor April and had several elite showings in May. He's coming off a seven-inning showing against the Atlanta Braves on June 4. He fanned eight, walked one and allowed just one hit. He's struck out at least eight and pitched at least seven innings in three of his last five starts.
Tuesday, June 9 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Brandon Pfaadt (Arizona)
Bryan Woo extended his streak of starts comprised of six innings pitched or more to 12 in his last outing against Baltimore on June 5, but it wasn't without some blemishes. Woo punched out six with no walks, but allowed four earned runs on four hits (two home runs) in six innings. He's allowed nine earned runs on 20 hits (four home runs) in his last three starts.
Brandon Pfaadt hasn't fared better in his last set of starts. He's pitched a total of three innings his last two outings and has fanned a total of two batters. He's walked a pair and has allowed 14 runs (13 earned) on 11 hits his last two starts.
Wednesday, June 10 — Bryce Miller (Seattle) vs. Eduardo Rodriguez (Arizona)
Bryce Miller has still been working to get back to 100% since being activated off the injured list May 31. In his second start back on against the Los Angeles Angels on June 6. He struck out two, walked one, hit another and allowed five earned runs on six hits (one home run) against Los Angeles.
Eduardo Rodriguez hasn't gone six innings or longer in an outing since April 23. He's gone four innings or less in two of his last three starts. He pitched five innings, fanned three and allowed two earned runs on six hits (one homer) against the Cincinnati Reds on June 6.
