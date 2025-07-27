Seattle Mariners Targeting High-Leverage Relievers in Trade Market, Per Top Exec
The Seattle Mariners knocked down the first domino of trade deadline season when they acquired 2024 All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.
As soon as news broke the Mariners acquired Naylor, it was reported the team was still pursuing Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez and were shopping Gold Glove-winning utility player Dylan Moore.
And Seattle could make more moves before the trade deadline arrives at 3 p.m. PT on July 31, per M's president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto.
The Mariners top front office executive went on MLB Network Radio on Sunday and talked about the team's targets in the trade market, and specifically mentioned high-leverage bullpen arms.
"This is one of our favorite times of year," Dipoto said. " ... We are dialed on the bullpen, and that makes us like just about everybody else who's trying to get to the finish line. But the bullpen, as you know, they are the late movers. And somewhere in the last day or two, and maybe in the last hour or two (before the trade deadline), you'll start seeing some of the higher-impact bullpen guys go off the board. And we will be as aggressive in that area of the market as just about anybody, I would imagine."
Seattle's current high-leverage arms of Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier, Matt Brash and All-Star closer Andres Munoz have one of the better units in the American League this season, but the middle and lower-leverage arms have been an area of tumult.
The Mariners' relievers have a collective ERA of 3.81, which ranks 12th in the majors league and have 353 strikeouts, which ranks 18th in the MLB. They're 19th in WHIP (1.32) and tied for 17th in opposing batting average (.244).
