Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies
The Seattle Mariners haven't had a successful nine-game road trip through two-thirds of it.
The Mariners dropped a three-game series to the Baltimore Orioles and then dropped another to the New York Mets. In both sets, Seattle won Game 1 and dropped the final two games of the series.
The Mariners will try and end the trip on a solid note against the Philadelphia Phillies. The two teams will begin the three-game series at 3:45 p.m. PT on Monday. Philadelphia will be without ace Zack Wheeler, and Seattle will likely have a pitcher returning to the rotation.
Here's the pitching matchups for the series between the Mariners and Phillies:
Monday, Aug. 18 — Logan Gilbert (Seattle; 3-4, 3.31 ERA) vs. Ranger Suarez (Philadelphia; 8-6, 3.28 ERA)
Logan Gilbert is coming off his third quality start in his last five outings. He struck out six, walked two and allowed two earned runs on four hits (one home run) in 6.1 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 13. He's fanned at least five batters in all 11 of his outings since being activated off the injured list June 16.
Ranger Suarez has had an overall solid season but has taken a step back in his last pair of outings. He's struck out a combined six batters, walked two, hit two batters and allowed 11 earned runs on 19 combined hits (two home runs) in 11.2 innings pitched against the Orioles on Aug. 6 and Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 12.
Tuesday, Aug. 19 — TBD (Seattle) vs. Christopher Sanchez (Philadelphia; 11-4, 2.45 ERA)
Seattle's starting pitcher for Game 2 of the series is still to-be-determined, but it's likely that Bryce Miller will be activated off the IL. He's been on the shelf since June 10 (retroactive since June 7) due to right elbow inflammation. He's made three starts on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and has built his pitch count up into the 70s. He has a 5.73 ERA in the majors this season with 39 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched across 10 starts.
Sanchez has been consistent for Philadelphia and has posted three consecutive quality starts. He fanned six batters, walked one and allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits in six innings against the Reds on Aug. 13.
Wednesday, Aug. 20 — Luis Castillo (Seattle; 8-6, 3.48 ERA) vs. Jesus Luzardo (Philadelphia; 11-6, 4.21 ERA)
The Mariners' most-experienced starting pitcher is coming off one of his roughest starts of the season. He struck out five, walked one and allowed six earned runs on nine hits (three home runs) in four innings against the Mets on Aug. 15.
Jesus Luzardo has a streak of four-straight quality starts. He fanned seven, walked three and allowed three earned runs on four hits (one home run) against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 14.
The Mariners enter the series at 68-57 and in a tie for the top wild card spot in the American League.
