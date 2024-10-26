Popular Seattle Mariners Content Creator Predicts Bounce Back Season For Catcher
The Seattle Mariners offense was the most disappointing part of the club in 2024, and the main culprit for the team missing the playoffs for the 22nd time in 23 years.
A large reason for the Mariners offense being lackluster were down seasons from several players, including new acquisitions. One of those players was backup catcher Mitch Garver.
Garver was signed to a two-year, $23 million deal with a $12 million mutual option for 2026. He came to Seattle one year after batting .270 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs and helping lead the Mariners' American League West rivals the Texas Rangers to a World Series title.
In his first year with Seattle in 2024, Garver hit .172 with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs.
Garver, by all metrics, had a bad year. But he'll likely return to the team in 2025 unless the Mariners can find a trade partner. They do have another backup to starting catcher Cal Raleigh waiting in the wings with prospects Harry Ford.
But despite a disappointing 2024, at least one Mariners analyst/fan thinks that Garver is due for a bounce back season in 2025.
Popular Twitter/YouTube account East Coast M's (EastCoastMs_ on "X") pointed out some adjustments from Garver from the beginning of the season compared to the end in a YouTube video. And he made some compelling arguments for a resurgent 2025 from the eighth-year slugger.
East Coast M's pointed out Garver's improvement in his 98 games played before hitting coach Edgar Martinez was hired compared to the 16 games after. Before Martinez was brought on as the hitting coach, Garver hit .165 with 12 home runs and had a -0.5 WAR. In the 16 games after, Garver hit .212 with three home runs and a 0.1 WAR. His strikeout rate also dropped 3.3%
Those numbers aren't massive improvements and it's a small sample size. But it's a good sign that Garver is capable of turning things around.
East Coast M's also pointed out some mechanical adjustments from Garver that could lead to the former Ranger and Minnesota Twin to continuing that upward trajectory.
During Garver's last 16 games, his hand location was lower, leading to a quicker swing and more solid contact.
East Coast M's also pointed out that Garver struggled in his first year in Texas, as well. Garver hit just .207 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs in 2022. In his rookie year with Minnesota in 2017, he hit .196 with no home runs and three RBIs.
Seattle still needs to fill its positions of need in the infield this offseason. That takes top priority. But if Garver can bounce back and regain some semblance of his 2023 form, that would be a big boost for the Mariners.
