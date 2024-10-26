Former Seattle Mariner Pitcher Gives up Walk-Off Grand Slam in Game 1 of World Series
Game 1 of the World Series had to feel euphoric for Los Angeles Dodgers fans.
After Los Angeles fought through a low-scoring, extra-inning game against the New York Yankees, Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam against a starting pitcher familiar to Mariners fans to give the Dodgers a 6-3 win and a 1-0 lead in the World Series.
The grand slam bore a lot of similarities to Seattle's 8-7 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of an American League Divisional Series on Oct. 11, 2022. Mariners starter Robbie Ray entered that game in the bottom of the ninth before giving up a walk-off home run to Yordan Alvarez.
Ironically, Freeman's walk-off grand slam on Friday came against a former Seattle pitcher.
Nestor Cortes entered the game in the bottom of the 10th and inherited two runners and intentionally walked Mookie Betts to face Freeman, who's been dealing with an injured ankle for most of the playoffs.
That decision ended up being the wrong one and the former National League MVP's grand slam was the result.
Cortes played for the Mariners during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He made five appearances for Seattle (one start) and posted an astronomical 15.26 ERA. He gave up 14 runs (13 earned) off 12 hits in 7.2 innings pitched to go with just eight strikeouts.
Cortes elected free agency after the season and has played four seasons since for New York. He was transitioned to a starter after being used as a reliever during the three years of his career prior.
It's a unique turn of fate that two left-handed starters used in relief roles in high pressure situations in the last three years both gave up walk-off home runs and both were former Seattle pitchers.
That's likely not a trend the Mariners hope continue.
