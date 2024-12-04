Possible Seattle Mariners Free Agent Target Expected to be Made Available Wednesday
This upcoming week could prove to be the busiest of the offseason for the Seattle Mariners.
The MLB Winter Meetings take place from Dec. 9-12 in Dallas and the Mariners have a chance to be one of the more active teams at the negotiation table.
And on Wednesday (Dec. 4), a player Seattle has rumored interest will be made available.
The Korean Baseball Organization's (KBO) Kiwoom Heroes are expected to post middle infielder Hye-Seong Kim at 9:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, per a report from MLB Network insider Jon Morosi.
Kim has played eight years in the KBO from 2017-2024 and has been one of the more consistent defenders, hitters and speedsters in the league during that span. He is a three-time Gold Glove winner and led the organization in stolen bases in 2021. He won the Gold Glove twice as a second baseman and once as a shortstop.
In 2024, Kim batted .326 and had an OPS of .841. He posted career-highs in home runs (11) and RBIs (75) and stole 30 bases. He's hit at an average of .300 in four consecutive seasons.
Kim is estimated to earn a contract in the realm of three years and $24 million ($8 million AAV). That would put him right in the Mariners' price range and give the team coverage at second and third base for several seasons.
There's not any indication on how his bat will translate to the major leagues until he makes his first plate appearance, but recent examples of Korean players coming stateside are encouraging.
The San Francisco Giants signed Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee to a six-year, $113 million deal last offseason. He played just 37 games before dislocating his shoulder and missing the rest of the season. In his limited time healthy, he hit .262 with two home runs and eight RBIs.
Teams have 30 days after Kim's posting to come to terms on a deal with him.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MULTIPLE EX-MARINERS HIGHLIGHT DOMINICAN WBC OPERATIONS STAFF: Two former Seattle Mariners will be instructing players on the Dominican Republic baseball team for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE
MARINERS STILL LOOKING FOR UPGRADE AT THIRD BASE: The Seattle Mariners are still looking to find a player to man the hot corner after non-tendering 2024 starter Josh Rojas. CLICK HERE
ANALYSIS: WHAT WOULD A POSITION CHANGE MEAN FOR MARINERS ACQUIRING ARENADO: Multi-time Platinum Glove winner and possible Seattle Mariners trade target Nolan Arenado is reportedly willing to move to first base. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.