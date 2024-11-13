Possible Seattle Mariners Target Alec Bohm Reportedly On Trade Block
The Seattle Mariners are yet to make a big move in the offseason.
The Mariners have been tied to a variety of players ranging from three-time Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker to KBO free agent middle infielder Hye-Seong Kim to World Series champion Justin Turner.
And another possible trade target for Seattle is reportedly being shopped around.
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman and 2024 All-Star Alec Bohm is reportedly on the trade block, per a report from ESPN's MLB Insider Jeff Passan.
Bohm would instantly become one of the best infielders on the Mariners roster. The former top-three draft pick hit .280 with 15 home runs and 97 RBIs in 2024.
He would also maintain the defensive acumen at third base that was present with Josh Rojas.
Rojas put together a Gold Glove-caliber year at the hot corner. Bohm had five outs above average, putting him in the 87th percentile of the league according to Baseball Savant.
Seattle could also get Bohm from Philadelphia for relatively cheap.
Bohm has two more years left on his deal according to Spotrac, including 2025. The website estimates him to earn $8.1 million in 2024. Assuming Bohm would be able to maintain form in the Pacific Northwest, the Mariners would have an All-Star third baseman for a steal — even when taking into account the pay jump in his third year of arbitration in 2026.
It also would likely take less to get Bohm now than it would have been as recently as July's trade deadline.
The Phillies are rumored to want to shake up their team. Any club looking to acquire Bohm would have him for just two years definitively, and Philadelphia has already showed its hand per the report that he's on the trade block. Those factors make it hard to imagine the 2024 National League East champions would get a massive haul for him; despite three consecutive season of at least a .274 batting average and 13 home runs.
Most good-to-elite bats available would either take a massive trade package or a significant amount of money for the Mariners to acquire.
Bohm might be the perfect balance of a player that can make an impact without costing too much to obtain. And that might entice Seattle to make a move.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FORMER PHILLIES PROSPECT SIGNS WITH MARINERS ON MINOR LEAGUE DEAL: A former Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets pitcher will be joining the Seattle Mariners on a minor league deal with an opportunity to make the Opening Day roster. CLICK HERE
NATIONAL PUBLICATION LAYS OUT MARINERS PITCH FOR ROKI SASAKI: The Seattle Mariners might have a better chance at signing the young Japanese phenom than originally thought according to Baseball America. CLICK HERE
ANALYSIS: HOW WOULD KIM IMPACT SEATTLE'S INFIELD?: The Seattle Mariners are rumored to be in play for a top international free agent, which could create an interesting scenario for second base for 2025. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.