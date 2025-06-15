Seattle Mariners Shut Out Cleveland Guardians 6-0, Secure Series Sweep
SEATTLE — With it being his first Father's Day as a dad, Sunday was already a day that J.P. Crawford wouldn't forget. He made it a memorable for the 40,871 people in attendance at T-Mobile Park, as well.
Crawford hit a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning to help catapult the Seattle Mariners to a 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday. The win improved the Mariners record to 36-34, kept them 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and put them in the third AL Wild Card spot — half a game ahead of the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox.
"It's the best day ever," Crawford said in a postgame interview. "People always say it's different, it being your first (Father's Day). But I finally get it now. And I'm just so thankful, for sure. ... (My mindset was) get something in the air. And thankfully I was on time and able to stay back enough to get it out."
Crawford's grand slam came with one out and gave Seattle a 5-0 lead. Before Crawford's blast, Miles Mastrobuoni hit a bases-loaded RBI single that brought home Randy Arozarena and kept the bases loaded with one out.
Arozarena had a unique day himself. He went 0-for-0, but reached base four times. He was walked thrice and hit by a pitch.
Arozarena scored his second run of the day in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single hit by Mitch Garver. That hit resulted in the eventual final of 6-0.
Arozarena also stole second base twice.
"When he gets on base, it's often times a double," M's manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "So when he walks, he's standing at second base because he's got the great speed, he's got the great base running instincts. Couple really big jumps today for him, doing a great job being aggressive there. ... When you add all that together, he's putting together a pretty good season."
Mariners starting pitcher Emerson Hancock had a dominant showcase to go with his team's offensive display.
The third-year pitcher and former first-round pick threw seven scoreless innings Sunday. He struck out four, walked one and allowed two hits. Casey Legumina and Eduard Bazardo closed out the game for Seattle. The duo of relievers allowed two hits and fanned a pair in two collective innings. The bullpen allowed one earned run across the series, which came via a wild pitch in Game 2 of the series Saturday.
"I think, for us, we want to attack," Hancock said in a postgame interview. "We throw strike one here and we win the 1-1 count, and that's what we believe in. When we're on the attack and we're believing in our stuff and we're throwing in the zone as much as possible, good things happen. We got a great pitching staff, we got a great team. And we just want to keep building on that."
Seattle is now back in the playoff mix after a down stretch to end May and start June. It will look to buy more breathing room in the postseason race in the second leg of the homestand against Boston. The Red Sox will be without superstar designated hitter Rafael Devers, who was traded by the AL East club to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
The series between the Mariners and Boston begins at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday. Logan Gilbert will make his first start since April 25 for Seattle and Lucas Giolito will start for the Red Sox.
