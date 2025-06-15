Here's When Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Will Return to Starting Rotation
SEATTLE — The ace of the Seattle Mariners starting rotation will officially make his return from injury.
Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert will take the mound during the team's series opening against the Boston Red Sox at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday at T-Mobile Park. Seattle manager Dan Wilson confirmed Gilbert's return in a pregame interview Sunday.
"Looking forward to, obviously getting him back," Wilson said Sunday. "It's been a stretch without him and it'll be good to get him back. The rehab has gone really well, he's in a good spot and good timing for it. ... I feel like you're sort of getting back to normal in some ways. (Gilbert and George Kirby have), over the years, proven how solid they are, how experienced they are, how consistent they've been and getting that back in your rotation is key. Obviously it's probably gonna take a few starts, as we've seen. But getting these guys back has been huge."
Gilbert has been on the injured list since April 26 due to a right flexor strain. He suffered the injury in a start against the Miami Marlins on April 25. He was pulled from that outing after feeling soreness in his right forearm.
The 2024 All-Star has made three rehab starts with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. He had a 2.79 ERA across the trio of outings with 11 strikeouts in 9.2 innings pitched.
Gilbert has a 2.37 ERA across six starts in the majors this season. He's fanned 44 batters in 30.1 innings.
Gilbert, Kirby and Bryce Miller have all had respective injured lists this season. Miller will be the only starter still on the IL after Gilbert is activated Monday.
The Mariners have weathered several injuries this season. With Gilbert returning, Seattle's starting rotation can regain the form that made it arguably the best in baseball last season.
