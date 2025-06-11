Randy Johnson Continued to Torch Former Seattle Mariners Ownership and Fans Loved It
Former Seattle Mariners' ace and team Hall of Famer Randy Johnson continued to eviscerate prior team ownership during appearances on M's television and radio broadcasts on Tuesday night.
Johnson, who lives in Arizona, joined both ROOT Sports and Seattle Sports 710 as the M's took on the Diamondbacks at Chase Field. He was asked about having his No. 51 retired in a ceremony in 2026, and proceeded to remind people that he is frustrated with the perception that he left town in 1998 (he was traded), and he also was upset that this number retirement hadn't happened already.
This is consistent with what he told the media at large last week when the number retirement announcement was made:
Well, fans who love to hate the Mariners ownership groups of all eras, were delighted to see Johnson get his shots in. (John Stanton has owned the team since 2016 and did not employ Johnson. Howard Lincoln did).
Johnson spent parts of 10 seasons with the Mariners, going 130-74 in that time. He had been acquired in 1989 via a trade with the Montreal Expos and stayed until he was traded in 1998. He had a 3.42 lifetime ERA in Seattle, tossing 19 shutouts and 51 complete games. The most intimidating pitcher of his era, he had 2,162 strikeouts with Seattle in 1838.1 innings. He helped lead the M's to their first playoff appearance in 1995, going 18-2 and winning the American League Cy Young. He also went 20-4 in 1997.
He was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2012.
The Mariners will play the Diamondbacks again on Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the Mariners latest gut-punch loss. Also, the last 10 days have been horrible, but you can't blame anyone but the players. Brady issues an apology and an acknowledgement of Dominic Canzone in his return, and Bryce Miller hits the injured list. CLICK HERE:
LOGAN IS BACK: Logan Evans, who made six starts for the Mariners earlier this season, is back as Bryce Miller heads back to the injured list. CLICK HERE:
FURIOUS GEORGE IS BACK: George Kirby made Mariners history on Sunday with a dominant performance against the Angels. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.