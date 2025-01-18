Right-Handed Reliever Jose Leclerc Leaves One Seattle Mariners Rival For Another
The Seattle Mariners have only just recently started picking up steam on transactions in the offseason.
The Mariners added their first every-day or starting-caliber player for 2025 after signing 13-year infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year, $3.5 million deal on Jan. 13. That moved kicked off a series of trades, DFA's (designated for assignment) and outrights to Triple-A.
But even before Seattle started to get active, the American League West was a division that made moves frequently throughout the offseason.
Recently, one of the Mariners' division rivals improved its bullpen at the expense of another AL West team's.
The Athletics signed reliever Jose Leclerc to a one-year, $10 million contract on Jan. 17. Leclerc's move to Sacramento comes after a nine-year stint with the Texas Rangers.
Leclerc gives the A's a back-end reliever and puts them closer to the $105 million roster payroll mark that will help the organization avoid a grievance being filed by the MLB Players' Association.
Leclerc made 64 appearances for the Rangers in 2024. He registered a 4.32 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 66.2 innings pitched. Leclerc put up a sub-3.00 ERA the two seasons prior to last year. He's accomplished that feat in four-of-nine major league seasons. He's had 25 combined holds and 12 combined saves the last three years.
Leclerc gives the Athletics solid depth in the back-end of the bullpen. He has the potential to step into the closer role if need be. But he'll likely be used as a high-leverage seventh or eighth inning reliever.
It's not ideal for Seattle that Leclerc is remaining in the AL West. But a glass-half-full point of view is that the Mariners won't face him against a much-removed Texas team that's two years removed from a World Series title.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS OUTRIGHT BACKUP CATCHER NICK RAPOSO TO TRIPLE-A TACOMA: The former St. Louis Cardinals catcher was designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners after the team acquired Miles Mastrobuoni in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ANNOUNCE COACHING STAFFS FOR DOMINICAN, ARIZONA TEAMS: The Seattle Mariners announced the coaches that will help lead promising prospects in the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex League for 2025. CLICK HERE
MARINERS TIED TO TOP 2026 INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT: After a solid 2025 international signing class, the Seattle Mariners are already tied to a top 20 player in the 2026 international signing pool. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.