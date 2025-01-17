Seattle Mariners Reveal Coaching Staffs For Dominican, Arizona League Teams
The Seattle Mariners minor league system has been one of the most successful ones in the league top-to-bottom over the last several seasons.
The Mariners international scouting department pulled off another solid signing window after agreeing to terms with two top 20 international players. Four-of-five starters on Seattle's major league pitching rotation were drafted and developed by the team and two minor league clubs are coming off conference championships.
The Mariners have a lot more promising players that will get a look in the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex League and the organization just announced the staff that will be leading the developmental squads.
For the Arizona Complex League, Rico Reyes will be the manager, Chase Wullenweber will be the bench coach, Chase Miller will be the hitting instructor, Bryan Pall will be the pitching coach, Sergio Plasencia will be the return to play coach, Quinten Arellano will oversee strength and conditioning, and Bryanna Brown and Randy Roetter will be the athletic trainiers.
Over in the Dominican Summer League, Luis Matias will be the manager, Guady Jabalera will be the bench coach, Devin Fujioka will coach hitting, Jose Amancio will be the pitching coach, Jesus Galindo will instruct the outfield and base running, Ramire Cleto will be the head strength and conditioning coach, Alfredo Alcantara will also coach strength and conditioning, Ivan Mercedes will instruct video and mental performance, Humberto Figueroa will be the athletic trainer and Ronaldo De La Cruz will lead rehab and return to play processes.
It will be Reyes' first year as the ACL manager after spending the last two seasons as a bench and outfield/base running coach for the club.
Matias will also be a rookie manager. He's been with the organization for nine years, starting first as a video coordinator in 2015. He was most recently a Dominican Republic Operations Coordinator in 2024.
