Seattle Mariners Already Tied to a Top 2026 International Prospect
The Seattle Mariners international scouting department has been one of the best in the major leagues over the last several seasons.
Three of the Mariners top 10 prospects (according to Baseball America) are international signings: Lazaro Montes, Felnin Celesten and Michael Arroyo.
Seattle continued to attract solid international players when they signed or agreed to terms with 13 prospects on the first day of the signing window on Jan. 15. The organization's class of prospects includes two top 20 international players: Venezuelan outfielder Yorger Bautista and Dominican shortstop Kendry Martinez.
And it looks like the Mariners will have another solid headliner in the 2026 international signing period.
According to prospect/minor league guru Joe Doyle, Seattle is the favorite to sign outfielder and top 20 2026 international prospect Juan Rijo next year.
According to Doyle, Rijo has similar traits to Arroyo with an "exceptionally strong" hit tool and projects as a left fielder.
If Rijo does have similar traits to Arroyo, then that's a good sign.
Arroyo took a massive jump in the farm system this past year. He finished the year with a .285 batting average to go with 23 home runs and 89 RBIs. He played 120 games, 60 apiece in Low-A and High-A, and maintained his numbers across both levels. His 23 homers led the minor leagues for players aged 19 years-old or younger.
Arroyo went from not being ranked in the organization's top 10 to being listed as the team's No. 4 prospect (according to Baseball America) and is now considered a top 100 prospect in baseball.
If the Rijo does end up as something as an outfield equivalent to Arroyo, then Seattle will likely have no complaints.
