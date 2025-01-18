Seattle Mariners Outright Backup Catcher Nick Raposo to Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers
The Seattle Mariners 40-man roster has been at capacity for several days after the organization made a series of moves following a near-three month lull.
The series of moves resulted in several players being designated for assignment. And one of the players who was DFA'd was outrighted to the Mariners' Triple-A club, the Tacoma Rainiers.
Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Nick Raposo was sent the Rainiers by Seattle on Jan. 17. He was DFA'd by the Mariners after the team acquired utility player Miles Mastrobuoni in a trade with the Chicago Cubs and cleared waivers.
The Mariners acquired Raposo off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Dec. 19.
Raposo was originally signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Wheaton College in Massachusetts on June 15, 2020.
Raposo failed to make it past the Triple-A level with St. Louis and was DFA'd on July 29. He was claimed off waivers by Toronto three days later last season.
In 78 games played in Triple-A in 2024, Raposo hit .206 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs.
Raposo seemed to be in a spot where he could have been the emergency/third-string starting catcher for Seattle in 2025.
But the Mariners found another player to take on that role when they acquired Blake Hunt in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles on Jan. 15.
Seattle needed the catching depth in Triple-A. Barring a promotion for catcher Harry Ford (currently in Double-A), Raposo will be one of four catchers in Tacoma with Andruw Salcedo, Andrew Miller and Hunt.
