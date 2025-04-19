Rowdy Tellez Grand Slam Lifts Seattle Mariners to 8-4 Win Over Toronto Blue Jays
It took 12 innings, but the Seattle Mariners were able to pull back over .500 (11-10) with an 8-4 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. The final nail in the Blue Jays' coffin came via a grand slam hit by one of their former players — Rowdy Tellez.
"I think having some past at-bats against them allowed me to put a good swing on it," Tellez said in a postgame interview. "Gave me a pitch to hit and just grateful I was able to come through the second time with the bases loaded."
Seattle started from behind against a Toronto lineup that has been notable for its scrappy displays this year. Anthony Santander hit an RBI single in the bottom of the first.
The Blue Jays didn't add another run until Alejandro Kirk hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. The Mariners had a brief advantage after Cal Raleigh hit a two-run double a half-inning before Kirk's single for a 2-1 advantage.
Raleigh's hit came after he and Toronto starting pitcher Jose Berrios had an argument in the middle of the fourth inning.
Despite the low number of runs, the Blue Jays were able to chase Seattle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert out of the game early. He was pulled in the fifth after 4.2 innings pitched. He struck out nine batters, walked two and allowed two earned runs on seven hits.
Bo Bichette hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to bring Toronto ahead 3-2.
Ben Williamson had the hit in the top of the seventh that ultimately sent the game to extra innings — a 398-foot home run to left field that tied the game 3-3. It was Williamson's first major league home run and the fifth of his professional career, including the minors.
The game remained tied through nine. The Mariners had the opportunity to take the lead in the 10th with the bases loaded, but Tellez grounded into an inning-ending double play. Two innings later, a Randy Arozarena RBI single and Tellez's grand slam gave Seattle the win. It was both players' first hits of the game.
"They're willing to do just about anything," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "They're willing to lay it all out there and they get the job done. We've been in a lot of these already here in April. A lot of close games, a lot of fights, a lot of dogfights until the end. And every time, they give 100% all the way to the end."
The Mariners and Blue Jays will conclude the series with a rubber match at 10:37 a.m. PT on Sunday. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle and Easton Lucas will start for Toronto.
