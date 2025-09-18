STREAKLESS IN SEATTLE: Royals Stop Mariners' Unbeaten Run at 10 Games
They say all good things must come to an end. The Seattle lived that lesson in Kansas City on Wednesday night, as they lost 7-5 to the Royals. And it was a double whammy for the M's, as the loss not only snapped their winning streak at 10 games, they also fell out of first place in the American League West.
Seattle starter Bryce Miller pitched five innings, surrendering three earned runs. But it was reliever Matt Brash (now 1-3) who took the loss, pitching just 2/3 of an inning, surrendering four runs, and serving up a homer to Royals outfielder Adam Frazier.
There were a couple of bright spots for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez had a big night, going 4 for 4, and hitting his 46th homer of the season. Shortstop JT Crawford, who was recently announced as a candidate for MLB's Roberto Clemente Award, also went deep. It was his 11th round-tripper of the year.
Meanwhile, the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers, 5-2, to leapfrog past the Mariners into first place in the AL West. The Mariners are 1/2 game out, but will be facing the 'Stros in a pivotal series on Sept 19-21. With less than two weeks remaining in the season, that showdown will likely decide the division.
Seattle Still Fighting to Make the Postseason
Beyond having a complete meltdown, the Mariners should be a lock to make the playoffs - either by winning the division or claiming a Wild Card spot. They are clicking at the right time, despite the loss to the Royals.
Seattle will finish off their series in Kansas City on Thursday. The Mariners are scheduled to start RHP Luis Castillo against the Royals' Michael Lorenzen. Then it's off to Houston where the M's will stake their claim to their first divisional title since 2001.
American League West Race
Houston Astros: 84-69 (first in division)
Seattle Mariners: 83-69 (1/2 game behind)
Texas Rangers: 79-74 (5 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (10 games): Sept. 18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.