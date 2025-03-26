Ryan Bliss Earns Starting Second Base For Seattle Mariners, Dylan Moore Back to Utility Role
When the Seattle Mariners open the season on Thursday night against the Athletics, it appears that Ryan Bliss will be at second base.
Adam Jude of the Seattle Times confirmed what became abundantly clear over the last few weeks of spring training in a roster profile on Tuesday: Bliss has won the job and Dylan Moore to go back to a super-utility role.
Bliss, 25, hit .308 this spring (12-for-39) with no homers and two RBI. Though he didn't register a home run, he does have pop in his bat. He connected for two home runs in a 63 at-bat cameo for the Mariners in 2024. He also stole two bases this spring and does provide the team with athleticism in the lineup and on the bases.
The Mariners acquired him in 2023 from the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of the trade that sent Paul Sewald to Arizona.
As for Moore, he's coming off a year that saw him win a Gold Glove Award at the newly-created utility position.
A six-year veteran, Moore is a career. 206 hitter with 52 homers and 173 RBIs. He stole 32 bases last season, proving that his value goes far beyond his batting average. Even with a .201 batting average, he produced a 2.2 WAR last season, according to Baseball Reference.
The Mariners and A's will kick the season off at 7:10 p.m. PT on Thursday. Logan Gilbert will start for Seattle against Luis Severino.
The Mariners are coming off a year in which they went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game.
