Ryan Bliss Shares What He Needs to Improve on For Seattle Mariners in 2025
Speaking on Seattle Sports 710 on Tuesday night, Seattle Mariners second baseman Ryan Bliss shared one of the biggest things he wants to improve on in 2025: Hitting the fastball.
Thanks to Kirk Dirt Baseball for a transcription of his comments, and additional perspective as well.
Ryan Bliss on Mariners Hot Stove Show just now:
“…I know something for me is I gotta hit the fastball”
Bliss hit .350 against breaking balls in 2024 but just .194 against the fastball.
The 25-year-old Bliss is a native of California who the Mariners acquired in a 2023 trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He made his major league debut last season, hitting .222 over 63 at-bats (33 games). He had two home runs, nine RBI and five stolen bases.
As it stands right now, Bliss is slated to receive a large number of at-bats in 2025. After the Mariners declined Jorge Polanco's option at the outset of the offseason, they've done nothing to replace him. Bliss, Dylan Moore and top prospect Cole Young will all vie for time in spring training.
The Mariners could go out and sign someone before spring training begins, but the options are dwindling. Veteran Jose Iglesias is out there, as is Polanco. The Mariners also need help at third base and reportedly have just $12-15 million in available resources to spend.
Seattle is coming off a season in which they went 85-77, missing the playoffs by one game and finishing second in the American League West.
Mariners pitchers and catchers report to Peoria, Ariz. on Feb. 12.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FESTA DFA'd: Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Matt Festa, who played a valuable part on the 2022 Mariners team that got to the playoffs, could be looking for another new organization. CLICK HERE:
BREAKOUT COMING?: Bryan Woo already looked good in 2024, but he's predicted to make another jump in 2025. CLICK HERE:
TITLE TOWN: Several former members of the Mariners captured a championship this week in the Dominican Republic. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.