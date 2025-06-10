Seattle Mariners 9th-Inning Heroics Go to Waste in 8-4 Loss to Arizona Diamondbacks
A ninth inning comeback was ultimately for naught in the Seattle Mariners' 11-inning, 8-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Chase Field. Josh Naylor hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 11th inning to cement the Diamondbacks' victory over the Mariners.
Seattle fell to 32-31 on the season and trail the Houston Astros by three games in the American League West after the loss.
For 8.2 innings, Arizona had complete control over the Mariners. Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll hit a solo home run to left in the bottom of the first on the first pitch he saw to lead off the inning. Seattle had two runners reach base safely in the top of the first, but failed to bring them home, which ended up becoming a theme for the M's on Monday.
Shortstop Ketel Marte hit an RBI single in the top of the fifth to give Arizona a 2-0 lead. It was the last blemish allowed by Mariners starting pitcher Emerson Hancock.
Hancock pitched five innings, walked three batters struck out three and allowed two earned runs on six hits (two home runs). It was Hancock's fifth straight outing he allowed three earned runs or less.
Seattle couldn't score before Hancock was pulled and the Diamondbacks used the opportunity to bolster their lead even further.
Naylor hit an RBI double and Lourdes Gurriel brought a run home with a single, both in the bottom of the seventh. Those two hits gave Arizona a 4-0 lead, which carried into the top of the ninth.
The Mariners had opportunities to cut into or eliminate the Diamondbacks' lead in the sixth and seventh innings but left a pair of runners stranded in both frames, respectively.
Seattle had to make up four runs in the top of the ninth. to extend the game. It did exactly that.
Arizona reliever Justin Martinez struck out Jorge Polanco and Randy Arozarena to begin the inning. Martinez walked Dylan Moore before signaling for trainers, and he exited the game. Jeff Brigham took the mound for Martinez.
The Mariners made the most of the unexpected pitching change. Solano brought home Moore with a single to cut the Diamondbacks' lead to 4-1. Cole Young scored Solano with a single. Dominic Canzone, in his first game back in the majors since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier Monday, hit a two-run, two-out, 450-foot home run to right field to tie the game 4-4.
J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodriguez both hit singles after Canzone's home run, but were left stranded to ended the top of the ninth.
Seattle left a runner in scoring position in the both the 10th and 11th inning. It finished 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.
In the bottom of the 11th, Marte was intentionally walked and Geraldo Perdomo was walked to load the bases with one out, which set Naylor up for his grand slam.
