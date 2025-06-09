Seattle Mariners Bring Up Dominic Canzone, DFA Veteran Outfielder
The Seattle Mariners have moved on from a former World Series-winning outfielder and are giving one of their best minor league hitters another shot in the big leagues.
The Mariners recalled outfielder Dominic Canzone from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Monday and designated fellow outfielder Leody Taveras in a corresponding move.
Canzone has been of Seattle's best hitters in the minor leagues this season. In 45 games in Tacoma, Canzone has scored 35 runs and has hit nine doubles and 13 home runs with 36 RBIs. He's slashed .296/.360/.564 with a .924 OPS.
Canzone was with Seattle earlier this season from April 7-13. He played two games, went 0-for-3 and didn't reach base safely.
The 27-year-old has been with the Mariners organization since the club acquired him, Ryan Bliss and Josh Rojas in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 31, 2023. Seattle sent reliever Paul Sewald to Arizona in return.
Canzone has played 113 games with Seattle since the trade. He's scored 39 runs and has hit 18 doubles and 13 homers with 30 RBIs. He's slashed .203/.259/.389 with a .648 OPS.
The Mariners acquired Taveras off waivers from the Texas Rangers on May 6. He's been Seattle's go-to starting right fielder since, but hasn't been able to consistently perform. He's scored six runs in 28 games with the Mariners and has hit three doubles and two homers with nine RBIs and has slashed .174/.198/.272 with a .470 OPS.
In 58 total games this season, he's scored 13 runs and has hi six doubles a triple and three home runs with 17 RBIs and has a slash line of .205/.226/.304 with a .530 OPS.
