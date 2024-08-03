Seattle Mariners General Manager Gives Updates on Injured Players
The Seattle Mariners returned home for a nine-game homestead beginning Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Seattle went through its six-game road-trip with several players dinged up, in addition to the multiple players it had on the injured list.
Mariners general manager Justin Hollander spent some time with the media before Friday's game against the Phillies to provide an update on several players.
Matt Brash, pitcher
Brash is still progressing in his recovery but he will join the team on Saturday and spend the remainder of the homestead with Seattle. Brash will convene with the Mariners' training staff and will start what Hollander described as a "long" throwing program.
Dominic Canzone, outfielder
Canzone was placed on the injured list on July 10 with a right adductor strain. He began a rehab assignment with the team's Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday. He had one hit — a double — in three at-bats.
"He'll rehab through the weekend. We'll reassess where he's at on Monday," Hollander said. "Don't want to push it but there's a chance he's activated at some point during this homestand. Which is great — that's ahead of schedule. He felt great after (Thursday) night."
JP Crawford, shortstop
Crawford was placed on the injured list on July 23 with a hairline fracture in his right pinky. There's nothing the team has been able to do aside from just let the injury heal. The Mariners will X-ray Crawford's hand on Monday to see how the injury is healing and reassess a timeline for a return. Hollander said the absolute earliest there would be any progression on getting Crawford back would be on Aug. 19.
Julio Rodriguez, outfielder
Rodriguez began "linear running" on Thursday. Seattle's franchise player has been out with a high ankle-sprain since July 23. Hollander said Rodriguez has been pushing his healing at a "high rate." Due to the nature of the injury, Hollander wasn't able to provide a specific timeline on a potential Rodriguez return.
Gregory Santos, pitcher
Santos had an MRI on Thursday after exiting Wednesday's loss against the Boston Red Sox with soreness in his bicep. All the scans came back positive and showed no structural damage. But Santos still felt discomfort in his bicep on Friday and will be placed on the injured list.
"He still does not feel great," Hollander said. "So we're going to do some more tests. He's going to be on IL. ... Until we determine where we're at, it's just not the right thing to do to have him active on the roster."
Jorge Polanco, second baseman
Polanco had an injection in his knee on Wednesday night after dealing with some discomfort during the six-game road trip. He wasn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Philadelphia — but Hollander said he will be available off the bench for Friday's game and will likely be in the lineup during the weekend.
Victor Robles, outfielder
Robles was dealing with hip issues on the road trip but felt "much better" on Friday according to Hollander. He was listed as the starting center fielder and lead-off man for the Mariners on Friday and will have very few, if any, restrictions.
Justin Turner, infielder
Turner suffered a knee contusion during a play where he slid into second base. Hollander said he's "toughing through it."
Other notes
Catcher Harry Ford was placed on the seven-day IL by the team's Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers on July 27 with concussion symptoms. He was feeling better on Friday and will likely be back in the lineup once he clears concussion protocol.
Right-handed pitcher Teddy McGraw will make his debut for Seattle on Sunday with Low-A Modesto Nuts. He has been healing from his second Tommy John surgery since the Mariners drafted him out of Wake Forest in 2023. He likely won't go more than two innings.
Felnin Celesten re-aggravated a wrist injury on July 24 trying to steal second base. He had surgery to get rid of remnants of an old injury. Hollander said he doesn't expect any long-term affects from the procedure and said Celesten could be available for offseason workouts in late fall.
