WATCH: Mariners Present and Future Link up at All-Star Game
Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert entered the All-Star Break as one of the best pitchers in the major leagues. He owns the league-lead in quality starts (16) to go with a 2.79 ERA and 124 strikeouts.
Gilbert won't pitch in the All-Star Game due to getting a start on Sunday. In between his last start and him heading to Globe Life Field at Arlington, Texas, the Mariners drafted another pitcher.
Seattle took Mississippi State switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje with the 15th pick in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft on Sunday.
Cijntje headed out to Arlington to pick the brains of Gilbert and the Mariners' other All-Star pitcher Andres Munoz.
MLB Network had a chance to interview Gilbert and Cijntje together before the Home Run Derby on Monday:
Gilbert had some jokes about Cijntje's ambidextrous ability in the interview.
"I was just trying to get him to teach me how to throw lefty," Gilbert said. "95 (MPH) or whatever it is, I don't know how he does it."
Gilbert also immediately praised Cijntje's ability and Seattle's habit of developing pitchers.
"We're obviously so excited to have him," Gilbert said. "I feel like we develop pitching really well. It's easy when you're throwing 99 with both fans but it's just fun to have him here and hopefully keep that going."
There's benefits to having the draft the same time as the All-Star festivities. Namely, new draftees' abilities to pick the brains of the best players the league. Some of whom will be future teammates.
"(I look forward) what they can actually help me with," Cijntje said. "And what are little things that can help you make it to the big leagues. I always just talk to them because they (made) it and (know) what you have to do so you can make it too."
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS DRAFT EXPRESSES EXCITEMENT: The Seattle Mariners drafted Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje with the 15th pick in the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PITCHING STAFF ONE OF A FEW: The Seattle Mariners are one of two teams in the major leagues to go into the All-Star break with three pitchers having 10 or more quality starts. CLICK HERE
MARINERS DO SEASON FIRST: The Seattle Mariners stole three bases in a single inning for the first time this season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady