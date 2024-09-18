Seattle Mariners AL West Rivals Get Hit With Another Potential Key Injury
The Seattle Mariners are set to begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees at 6:40 p.m. PT on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners had 12 games left in the season and were 4.0 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and 2.0 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday.
Seattle will have another series against Houston coming up Sept. 23-Sept. 25. And the Astros will be without a key part of their outfield depth during that series and the rest of the regular season.
Per a report on "X" from the Athletic's Chandler Rome, Houston outfielder Ben Gamel sustained a left fibula fracture that was originally misdiagnosed as a left knee contusion.
Gamel was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday retroactive to Sunday (Sept. 15).
It's not the first time this season a Houston player has been misdiagnosed with an injury of this severity.
Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker was out from June 7-Sept. 6 with a shin fracture that was orignally diagnosed as a right shin contusion. Tucker was originally placed on the 10-day injured list with the misdiagnoses on June 6 before being transferred to the 60-day injured list.
But Gamel's latest injury could have some implications on the playoff race down the road.
Gamel's stats don't jump off the sheet this season (.247 average, one home run, four RBIs in 38 total games this season). He's only played 20 games with Houston since being claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Aug. 20.
The Astros have dealt with nagging or sustained injuries to their outfield the whole season. Tucker, Yordan Alvarez have both been dinged up. And although Jason Heyward is on a four-game hit streak entering Tuesday, he had a six-game hitless streak before that.
Losing a critical piece of depth like Gamel could end up hurting Houston during the last two weeks of the season.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
TURNER GETTING ON BASE CONSISTENTLY FOR MARINERS: Seattle Mariners first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner has been on of the team's most consistent players during their postseason push. CLICK HERE
RALEIGH MAKES PERSONAL, MARINERS HISTORY: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has been no stranger to the record books this season and that trend continued during Saturday's 5-4 win against the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE
AROZARENA MAKES HISTORY: Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena became just one of two players in the league to accomplish an incredible statistic on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady