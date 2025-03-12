Seattle Mariners Closer Andres Munoz Discusses New "Kick Change," Desire to Improve
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners bullpen dealt with a variety of injuries and setbacks in 2024, but the group's closer put together a career-best season amid the chaos.
Andres Munoz was named an All-Star for the first time in his seven-year career in 2024. He had a 2.12 ERA in 60 appearances, struck out 77 batters in 59.1 innings pitched and had 22 saves. He held opposing batters to a .153 average.
And he was the talk of Mariners spring training for several days due to a new "kick-changeup" that he introduced into his already elite arsenal.
"I think it's something that I want to have just in case," Munoz said in an interview Wednesday. "I was just practicing that. I wasn't too serious about the kick-change. But then when I started throwing it a little bit more and I threw it on the bullpen, the guys over here told me it was a good pitch. Then (I) started to work on it a little more and I started to feel comfortable throwing it. But yeah, it was something useful to have in case we need it. I don't know how it's going to work during the season. I don't know if we're going to right away start throwing it, or just sometimes we're going to throw it. But I just want to start to feel more comfortable throwing it in games, just to see how hitters react to it."
One of the first things any pitcher on Seattle's staff does when introducing a new pitch is to throw it or run it by Platinum Glove catcher Cal Raleigh. And his reaction was proof to Munoz that the kick-change could be a lethal tool.
"When he saw it for the first time, he was surprised," Munoz said. "I think that was one key for me to know it was a good pitch. Because if Cal saw it as a good pitch, it's a good pitch. I am thinking if it's hard to catch, it's hard to hit, too. So that was one of my (reasons) why I started throwing it. Because he was the first guy to tell me 'it's good, let's throw it.'"
Outside of the starting rotation, Munoz was the most successful pitcher on the roster last season. His saves and ERA were both career-highs. But he isn't resting on his laurels this spring training.
"I think we just have to keep learning and keep working," Munoz said. " ... You can never (say) 'oh, I know. I got it.' Or 'I know that I'm going to be good.' You can't think like that. Every year is going to be different. And with the years that I've been having here, I've learned that. You're never going to be there. You're never going to be perfect. Every time that you go (to camp), you're going to learn something. And that is my mentality this year — keep learning, keep working hard and try to do my best when I am on the mound."
Munoz was tasked with carrying the bullpen at various points last season due to the litany of ailments and inconsistencies that plagued the group. But as thing currently stand, he'll have a refreshed group of relievers behind him in 2025.
Gregory Santos is back healthy after missing the majority of last year with a variety of injuries, Matt Brash is expected to be back within the first month-and-a-half of the season after missing 2024 with Tommy John surgery and Troy Taylor will likely be back early after suffering a right lat strain in the offseason.
"I know everybody has the same mentality," Munoz said. " ... The inning that they put them in, they're going to do their 100% to get out of that inning. Just using those extra arms will be extra good for us to — I don't want to say to be better, because I feel like last year we were really good. But use (them) to give us that extra thing we need for (us) to get better."
Munoz was acquired by the Mariners in a trade with the San Diego Padres on Aug. 31, 2020, and is one of the longest-tenured relievers on the team. At this point, the coaching staff knows what Munoz can throw and what his capabilities are. But he's still taking advice and pointers wherever he can.
"They already know me. They already know how I throw," Munoz said. "So every opinion of my teammates or what they see about my pitches, it helps. So every time they see my bullpens, they see me throw the new pitch. So all the opinions that they have about that, I know they do it because they want me to get better. The same way I do it when I see them, and if I see something wrong or I see something that maybe can help them, I am trying to help them. Because I feel like that is key for a bullpen. To have everybody together and help everybody to get better — I feel like that is the best thing to do."
Munoz referenced Seattle's 2022 playoff team as an example of the bullpen holding each other accountable and sharing observations that helped the unit improve.
Munoz has a high bar to clear to surpass his All-Star season in 2025. But he seems prepared to do so. And if he does, his status as one of the best closers in the American League will be further cemented.
