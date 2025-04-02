Seattle Mariners' All-Star on Wrong Side of Recent Team History in Latest Loss
The Seattle Mariners continued their early-season swoon on Tuesday, losing to the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park. The M's were one-hit as part of the 4-1 defeat, continuing a disastrous spell of early offense.
Seattle, blessed with a seven-game homestand to start the year, is now 2-4 heading into Wednesday's tilt with the Tigers.
Though he didn't have his best stuff on the mound, Logan Gilbert delivered another solid start for Seattle. Over five innings, he surrendered three earned runs, but he had just one walk and struck out 10.
He suffered the loss and is now 1-1 on the year. According to @CodifyBaseball, he's also on the wrong side of some recent team history.
The last 4 Mariners to strike out 9 or more batters in a game and not get the win are Logan Gilbert, Logan Gilbert, Logan Gilbert, and Logan Gilbert.
The 27-year-old ace went just 9-12 a season ago, but he posted a sterling 3.23 ERA and earned his first All-Star appearance. He led all of baseball in innings pitched at 208.2.
He's a former first-round pick of the Mariners back in the 2018 draft. He played his college ball at Stetson.
The Mariners and Tigers will finish out their series on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT. The task doesn't figure to get any easier for the M's, as they'll face reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal on the mound.
Luis Castillo goes for Seattle, and then the M's will have an off-day on Thursday.
