Seattle Mariners Recall Rookie Pitcher Logan Evans Amid More Injuries
One of the Seattle Mariners most impressive rookies this season will return to the major league roster due to another injury to the starting rotation.
Logan Evans was recalled by the Mariners from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday and third-year starting pitcher Bryce Miller was placed on the injured list (retroactive to June 7) with right shoulder inflammation in a corresponding move.
Evans will start for Seattle in a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
Evans has made six starts this season for the Mariners from April 27-May 28 before he was optioned to Tacoma. He posted a 2.83 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched. His last outing against the Washington Nationals on May 28, he went eight innings, fanned four, walked one and allowed one earned run on four hits (one home run). It was the longest start for a Seattle starting pitcher this season.
Miller has been dealing with discomfort and inflammation in his right elbow the entire season. He's also been dealing with a bone spur in the same arm.
Miller received a cortisone shot in his elbow before landing on the injured list on May 14 (retroactive to May 12). He was activated off the IL on May 31 and made two starts before landing back on the shelf. In those two starts, he's struck out four combined batters, walked two, hit two and allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits (two home runs) in nine total innings. He has a 5.73 ERA this season with 39 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched across 10 starts.
Seattle manager Dan Wilson said the cortisone shot "didn't help (Miller) as much as hoped," according to a report on "X" from Seattle Times reporter Tim Booth.
Evans has proven to be an effective starter in his limited time in the big leagues. It's unfortunate for the club his continued stay in the majors is due to more struggles for Miller. But it will benefit the Mariners for both Evans to continue to get big league experience and for Miller to take some time to get healthy.
