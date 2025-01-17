Seattle Mariners Announce 2025 Coaching Staff For Low-A Modesto Nuts
The Seattle Mariners have announced the coaching staff for all of their minor league affiliates.
And one coaching staff will be tasked with leading the Mariners' Low-A team to their third-straight championship. It will also be the last time that club will be a part of the Seattle organization.
The Mariners announced their coaching staff for the Modesto Nuts on Jan. 16. The team will have a new manager after Baseball America's Minor League Manager of the Year, Zach Vincej, took the same role with Seattle's High-A team, the Everett AquaSox.
The Nuts' new skipper in 2025 will be Luis Caballero. Josh Morgan will be the bench coach, Brock Stassi will be the hitting coach, Jakob Witt will coach pitchers, Luke Carlson will be the strength and conditioning coach, Blake Wooten will be the athletic trainer and Cameron Werme will be an athletic training fellow.
Caballero was a minor league player from 2010-15 but never saw major league time. From 2017-2021, Caballero was on the coaching staff for Seattle's Dominican Summer League team. He was the manager for the organization's Arizona Complex League team from 2022-24.
Modesto will undergo a different moniker after 2025. The Mariners sold the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings earlier in the offseason. The club will relocate to San Bernardino, Calif., in 2026. They will become the Inland Empire 66ers and re-affiliate with Seattle in 2026 under the new banner.
Modesto has been the class of the California League the last two seasons. One of Seattle's top prospects, Lazaro Montes, was named the league's Player of the Year in 2024.
Caballero will have a new influx of new talent to work with such as switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and right-handed pitcher Ryan Sloan.
There might just be enough new and returning players for the Nuts to bring home a third-straight California League championship before moving south to San Bernardino.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS COULD BE INVOLVED IN MARKET FOR PETE ALONSO: The New York Mets are reportedly expecting Pete Alonso to sign elsewhere, and the Seattle Mariners could benefit from that assumption. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS OUTFIELDER JESSE WINKER RE-SIGNS WITH METS: The 2021 All-Star is returning to the New York Mets on a one-year deal worth just under $10 million, per reports. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SIGN 13 INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS TO MINOR LEAGUE DEALS: The Seattle Mariners utilized their-league best signing pool money and inked five players included on Baseball America's top 100 international prospects list. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.