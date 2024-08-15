Seattle Mariners Announce 2025 Spring Training Schedule
The Seattle Mariners are in the middle of a tight playoff race in the American League but a playoff race doesn't mean that the wheel stops turning.
On Thursday, during the Mariners game against the Tigers — the organization announced its schedule for 2025 spring training.
Seattle will play 33 games in the Cactus League beginning Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, according to a news release sent out by the organization.
The Mariners home games will be at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz. Game times, television and live stream schedule will be released at a later date along with ticket information according to the news release.
Seattle will play 18 home games at the Peoria and will be complex partners with the San Diego Padres. The Mariners will play one home game and three as the away team against the Padres.
The last game on Seattle's Cactus League schedule will be on March 24 against San Diego. The home schedule will also include a pair of games against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 18 and 25 and another two against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Feb. 23 and March 13.
The Mariners will also play the Athletics on Feb. 26 (who by that point will have dropped "Oakland" from their name), San Francisco Giants (Feb. 27), Chicago White Sox (March 1), Cleveland Guardians (March 3), Los Angeles Angels (March 6), Los Angeles Dodgers (March 7), Colorado Rockies (March 9), Kansas City Royals (March 12), Texas Rangers (March 19) and the Cincinnati Reds (March 21) — all in Peoria.
Seattle will have four split-squads who will play home and away on Feb. 27, March 6, March 15 and March 21. Off days will be on March 4, March 11 and March 20.
The Mariners have many prospects that will likely make an appearance in the spring. Seattle's farm system has been regarded as one of the best in baseball for the last two months and spring 2025 will be another opportunity to prove it.
The full spring training schedule can be found at mariners.com/spring.
