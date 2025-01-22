Seattle Mariners Acquire Right-Handed Reliever Will Klein in Trade With Athletics
Outside of the infield, the biggest positional need for the Seattle Mariners going into the offseason was the bullpen.
The Mariners group of relievers was already expected to be better than it was in 2024, but the collection still needed more depth. Matt Brash is ahead of schedule and expected to return early from Tommy John surgery in April, which kept him out all of last year. Gregory Santos is expected to be healthy after spending most of last year on the injured list for a variety of ailments.
The Mariners signed intriguing reliever Shintaro Fujinami earlier last week and the M's made another addition Tuesday when they acquired right-handed reliever Will Klein from their American League West rivals, the Athletics, in return for international slot money. He was added to the 40-man roster. Left-handed reliever Tyler Jay was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
Klein was originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Eastern Illinois.
Klein experienced the major leagues for the first time in 2024. He made five appearances for the Royals and recorded a 6.35 ERA with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched.
Kansas City traded Klein to the Athletics on July 30 and he didn't fare much better in the A's' final stretch in Oakland.
Klein appeared in three games for the Athletics and had a 27.00 ERA and struck out one batter in 1.2 innings pitched.
Klein's numbers don't inspire confidence in his potential major league contributions for Seattle. But the team has been known for helping pitchers develop. And if 2024 taught the Mariners anything, it's that depth in the bullpen is important.
