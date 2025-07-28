Seattle Mariners at Top of a Shocking American League Leaderboard
Over the last 30 years, the Seattle Mariners have been blessed with some incredible players in the outfield: Ken Griffey Jr. and Ichiro Suzuki are in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and Jay Buhner is in the team's Hall of Fame.
Mike Cameron made an All-Star team in Seattle, and Julio Rodriguez has already made three. Mitch Haniger made an All-Star Game and had a 39-home run, 100-RBI season.
Those six players have one thing in common, aside from playing for the Mariners: None of them played left field, which has long been a problem spot for the organization.
Raul Ibanez had a decent run there, as did Randy Winn, but besides from that, the M's have tried and failed to address the position. Until now.
After being acquired at the trade deadline in 2024, Randy Arozarena has been an answer to the team's left field prayers, and he's been the most valuable left fielder in the American League (per Fangraphs) this season, entering play on Monday.
He has a WAR of 3.0, which is ahead of fellow All-Stars Steven Kwan (2.8) and Riley Greene (2.6), as well as Jarren Duran, was the All-Star Game MVP a season ago.
Arozarena is hitting .247 with 20 home runs and 52 RBIs, while also stealing 17 bases. He's carrying a .352 on-base percentage and a 137 OPS+.
He pairs with Julio Rodriguez, Josh Naylor and Cal Raleigh to make up a solid middle of the order for the M's.
Seattle is 56-50 and tied for second place in the American League West. They are four games back of the Texas Rangers.
