Cal Raleigh Receives Big Ovation in First At-Bat of 2025 After Signing New Contract
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners guaranteed one of the best catchers in the league would remain the Pacific Northwest for many years to come earlier this week. The team announced an agreement on a six-year, $105 million contract with Cal Raleigh on Wednesday. There's a vesting option which could take the deal to seven years.
The Platinum Glove-winning catcher reaffirmed his desire to remain in Seattle and bring a World Series to the city in comments shared via a news release.
"I wanted to stay here because of the connection with the people of the Pacific Northwest and the Seattle Mariners," Raleigh said. " ... We have a great nucleus of players here and aren’t far off from bringing the World Series to Seattle. It won’t be easy but I believe ownership and management share the same vision and commitment. I won’t stop working and I won’t stop grinding until this city gets what it deserves, and that is a perennial playoff team and a World Series Championship."
During the first game of the season against the Athletics on Thursday at T-Mobile Park, the fans reciprocated Raleigh's appreciation.
During the pregame Opening Day ceremony, where players walked out on the field on a rolled out pink carpet, Raleigh received one of the loudest ovations of any player. It was his first introduction since his new contract was announced.
In the bottom of the first inning, Raleigh took the plate for the first time in 2025. Mariners fans continued to show their love for Raleigh with a six-second ovation. Raleigh was walked and was the first runner to reach base safely for Seattle in 2025.
Raleigh was left on base to end the inning. But he'll get many more opportunities to create moments in the next six seasons.
He hit 34 homers and drove in 100 runs in 2024.
