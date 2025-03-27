Seattle Mariners Manager Thrilled For Team to Be Mostly Healthy As Season Begins
SEATTLE — If you look around Major League Baseball, the league is unfortunately riddled with major injuries heading into 2025. Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. are on the shelf for Atlanta Braves, Shane McClanahan is out for the Tampa Bay Rays and Gerrit Cole is out for the year in New York Yankees.
Fortunately, this spring, the Seattle Mariners mostly avoided the costly injury big.
They didn't go through totally unscathed. Matt Brash is still recovering from Tommy John surgery and is out until late April. Troy Taylor is also on the injured list and George Kirby is down, as well. He'll miss at least two starts due to right shoulder inflammation. But Seattle is adamant the injury isn't something to be concerned about.
The Mariners had several close calls this spring, but came out fortunate. Backup catcher/designated hitter Mitch Garver and Victor Robles were both sent for X-rays after getting hit by pitches. Those tests came back negative.
"Health is always top of the list," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Wednesday. "And being able to keep guys on the field is essential. A couple of scares, but nothing major. I think we feel like we're in a good spot and being able to maintain that, hopefully throughout the course of the season, is important. This is a tight group and they love playing with each other. And when some's down, it throws a wrench into things a little bit. But these guys, they know how to overcome it. They know what to do to fight through it and they will. But hopefully we can keep guys healthy all the way along."
The offense was one of the biggest weaknesses for the team last season. And a large part of that was due to injuries. Julio Rodriguez, Jorge Polanco and J.P. Crawford each spent time on the injured list.
As Wilson said, preserving that health will be crucial. But for now, the Mariners' general clean bill of health should provide the team a boost to start the year.
The M's open up the season against the Athletics at 7:10 p.m. PT on Thursday at T-Mobile Park.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE MARINERS OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE SIX-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CAL RALEIGH: The Mariners made the reported extension official in a news release sent out Wednesday. CLICK HERE
CAL RALEIGH'S NEW CONTRACT MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL FOR HIM, SEATTLE MARINER: Raleigh's new six-year deal will make him one of the highest catchers in baseball and allow the Mariners financial flexibility for the next several years. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS RELIEVER IMPRESSED WITH ORGANIZATION'S PITCHING DEVELOPMENT: Tom Wilhelmsen retired in 2017, but has been around the team in past years as a coach and advisor. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.