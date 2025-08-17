Cal Raleigh's Catchers Gear For Little League Classic Absolute Fire
The Seattle Mariners will take on the New York Mets on Sunday night in the annual "Little League Classic," which is being played in Williamsport, Penn., the site of the Little League World Series.
The event is held in conjunction with 'Player's Weekend,' and this will be the first trip for the Mariners to Williamsport since the event's inception.
And after showing off his incredible bats on Friday night at the start of Player's Weekend, Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh also has some special catcher's gear planned for Sunday.
'The Big Dumper,' as he is affectionately known, has gear which features the baseball cards of Mariners players and staff when they were kids. You can see some of the posts below, from Mariners social media:
Raleigh will undoubtedly be one of the sought-after players for the Little Leaguers to meet while Seattle is in Williamsport. On pace for a possible MVP season, he has a league-high 46 home runs, and he hit the 100-RBI mark in an 11-9 win on Friday night against the Mets.
As fun as the event will be, the game is a very important one for Seattle. They enter play on Sunday at 68-56 and in a tie for the top wild card spot in the American League. They are also just 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West race. Seattle hasn't won the division since 2001.
The Mariners and Mets have split the first two games of the series, with the Mets winning 3-1 on Saturday.
