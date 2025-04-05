Seattle Mariners Reliever Troy Taylor Impresses in Second Rehab Appearance
The Seattle Mariners bullpen has already been heavily-taxed through the first eight games of the season. The Mariners had four pitchers throw 1.1 innings or more during a 9-6 loss against the Detroit Tigers on March 31.
Seattle used eight relievers in an 11-inning, 10-9 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Friday.
The Mariners are expected to make several moves to replenish the bullpen. And they'll get some much-needed reinforcements in the next week or so.
Right-handed relievers Troy Taylor and Matt Brash both began the season on the 15-day injured list. Taylor's IL stint was due to a right lat strain that happened in the offseason. Brash missed all of 2023 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He's ahead of schedule and made an appearance in Seattle's Cactus League finale on March 24.
Brash is with the team in San Francisco for the Mariners' three-game series against the Giants. Taylor is with Seattle's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, on a rehab assignment.
Taylor made his first outing with the Rainiers on April 1. He threw 0.2 innings and struck out one batter. He allowed two earned runs on four hits (one home run).
Taylor had a much cleaner outing with Tacoma on Friday. He pitched one inning, fanned one batter, allowed one hit and no earned runs.
Taylor made his major league debut in 2024 and posted a 3.72 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 19.2 innings pitched across 21 appearances. He eventually played himself to being a dependable arm in close games in the seventh and eighth inning.
When Taylor and Brash come back in the fold, the bullpen will have the potential to reach another level. But there's also a question of who will get sent down to make room for the two right-handers.
