Seattle Mariners Manager Gives Positive Update on Reliever Trent Thornton
The heat took a major toll on players and umpires alike in a game between the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field. The temperature exceeded 90 degrees with dry winds close to 20 mph.
Home plate umpire Chad Whitson exited the game before the sixth inning and was treated by an EMT due to apparent heat exhaustion.
Mariners reliever Trent Thornton was also plagued with a heat illness and was helped to the dugout in the bottom of the eighth after 2.1 innings pitched. Thornton looked dazed after the last batter he faced and stumbled before being examined and helped off the field by trainers.
Seattle manager Dan Wilson gave an update on the veteran pitcher after the game and it seems like Thornton will be fine despite the scary moment.
"It was a scary moment for sure," Wilson said. "He battled hard. Just really glad that he's feeling a little better now and should be OK. ... They're working with him right now. He should be feeling better here, and he already is, so I think he'll be fine."
Thornton struck out three batters, walked two and allowed one hit in his 2.1 innings of work before his exit.
Thornton has a 6.35 ERA this season with 17 strikeouts in 22.2 innings pitched across 20 outings.
Thornton has previously spent a month on the injured list from May 9 (retroactive to May 6) to June 7 due to appendicitis.
The Mariners, Cubs and umpire crew will continue to manage the heat in Sunday's series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. PT, same as the first two days of the series. The temperature is scheduled to be 90 degrees at first pitch.
