Seattle Mariners Fail to Overcome Early Onslaught, Lose 10-7 to Chicago Cubs
On a scorching day at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, the Seattle Mariners were unable to overcome the early hot bats from the Chicago Cubs and lost 10-7. The Mariners fell to 38-37 with the loss, fell 5.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and fell one game out of the Wild Card standings.
"They came out aggressive," M's manager Dan Wilson said after the game. "We saw what the wind was doing, and got some balls up in the air and they carried out of the ballpark. I thought (starting pitcher Emerson Hancock) hung in there great on tough conditions."
Chicago broke out to a 9-1 lead through three innings. Ian Happ led off the game by hitting a solo home run to left field on the first pitch offered to the Cubs in the game. Kyle Tucker followed with a solo homer to center field the next at-bat.
In the top of the second, Luke Raley hit an RBI single to score Jorge Polanco to briefly pull Seattle within one of Chicago.
The Cubs pulled back ahead in the bottom of the second. Michael Busch scored on a Nico Hoerner groundout and Happ hit a three-run homer to give Chicago a 6-1 lead through two.
Busch hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the third. The Cubs led 9-1 through the first third of the game.
Hancock was chased after four innings. He struck out five, walked three and allowed nine earned runs on six hits (four home runs). It was the most earned runs and home runs allowed by the third-year Mariners pitcher in a single game.
"It was hot, but at the end of the day, you got to go out there and do a job," Hancock said in a postgame interview. "And I wasn't able to do it. Dug us in a hole way too early on, and that's on me. Just made a bunch of mistakes, they took advantage of it. ... I just didn't really give us a chance."
Despite the vast early deficit, Seattle was able to kick-start a rally to get within striking distance of Chicago.
The Mariners scored five runs in the fourth and fifth innings to cut the Cubs' lead to 9-6 going into the sixth. In the fourth, Donovan Solano hit an RBI single and Raley scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Cole Young.
In the top of the fifth, J.P. Crawford scored on a throwing error and Raley and Solano both ht respective RBI singles. Raley finished the game 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs and Solano finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Chicago scored its final run of the game in the bottom of the fifth on a solo home run hit by Pete Crow-Armstrong. That blast gave the Cubs a 10-6 lead.
Seattle's bullpen hunkered down after Crow-Armstrong's homer and kept Chicago off the board in the final three innings. Unfortunately, the scorching Saturday was just as literal as it was metaphorical.
Home plate umpire Chad Whitson left the game before the sixth inning and was examined by trainers and an EMT due to apparent heat exhaustion.
Mariners reliever Trent Thornton, who pitched 2.1 innings, exited the game in the bottom of the eighth, also due to heat exhaustion. Wilson said after the game that Thornton was doing much better and isn't expected to need additional medical examination.
Cal Raleigh hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth for the eventual final of 10-7. It was Raleigh's 30th home run of the season, the most by a switch-hitter before the All-Star Break in MLB history.
Seattle will look to clinch the series at 11:20 a.m. PT on Sunday. Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners and Colin Rea will start for the Cubs.
