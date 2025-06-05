Seattle Mariners Starter Bryan Woo Joins Paul Skenes Atop League in Astonishing Statistic
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo is set to make his 12th start of the season in the finale of the team's nine-game homestand against the Baltimore Orioles at 12:40 p.m. PT on Thursday. Woo will go into his start Thursday leading the league in an incredible statistic.
According to pregame notes shared by Mariners PR on "X," Woo is one of two pitchers in the majors and the only one in the American League to have 11 starts of six or more innings this season. The other pitcher to accomplish that feat is Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Paul Skenes in the National League.
Unlike Skenes, all of Woo's outings of six-plus innings have been consecutive. He began his streak his first start of season against the Athletics on March 30.
Nine of Woo's 11 outings have been quality starts. As of Thursday, Woo has a 2.82 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 70.1 innings pitched.
Woo was limited to 22 starts in 2024 and 18 in 2023 due to respective injured list stints. This season, he's been the team's most consistent starter amid a string of injuries to fellow starters Bryce Miller, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert.
"It's been very impressive," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Thursday. "That was one of the things, I think, that we weren't sure what to expect this year in terms of health because of some of the past experience. But he has just been steady that way. And he has been steady in terms of his results on the mound, as well. I think he's just really kind of found a really nice rhythm to how he approaches the game. ... He's been in a really good spot."
Woo has provided crucial consistency for a club that has already used nine starting pitchers this season after using seven all of 2024. The pitching staff has finally turned a corner and is getting healthier and better, and Woo deserves much of the credit for keeping the rotation afloat.
