Seattle Mariners End Homestand on a Whimper With 4-3 Loss to Baltimore Orioles
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners ended their nine-game homestand a paltry 3-6 after getting swept by the Baltimore Orioles. The Mariners fell to the Orioles 4-3 on Thursday at T-Mobile Park. Seattle dropped to 32-29 with the defeat and fell a full game behind the Houston Astros in the American League West at the time of the game's conclusion.
"This is a tough series. A lot of close ones," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "But we move on from this, we go on the road and we turn the page. ... Any team on any given day. This is a series where we played a lot of close ones. We had opportunities, we didn't cash in and we just weren't able to hold on today."
In an inverse of Seattle's loss to Baltimore on Tuesday, the Orioles had the advantage first after catcher Maverick Handley scored on a wild pitch thrown by Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo in the top of the third. Handley was moved to second on another wild pitch earlier in the inning.
Baltimore's lead didn't last long. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh hit an RBI single to score Jorge Polanco and tie the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third.
Raleigh put another pair on the scoreboard after a two-run home run to right field in the bottom of the fifth. That homer was Raleigh's league-leading 24th of the season and put Seattle in front 3-1. Raleigh finished 2-for-4 with a run, his homer and all three of his team's RBIs.
Baltimore didn't wait long to shift momentum, and the lead, back in its favor. Designated hitter Adley Rutschman hit a two-run homer to right field in the top of the sixth to knot the game 3-3. Shortstop Gunnar Henderson hit a solo homer the next at-bat to pull the Orioles in front by the eventual final of 4-3.
Both homers were with no outs. Woo navigated the rest of the inning without any more damage, but his day was done after the sixth. He finished with six strikeouts, two walks and allowed four earned runs on four hits (two home runs) in six innings.
Woo tried to establish his offspeed throws early, but struggled to get a consistent handle on his secondary offerings. The two wild pitches in the third were on a sweeper and a changeup.
"I tried to keep throwing the sweeper and changeup, they just weren't there," Woo said after the game. "You can only beat a dead horse so many times. I got to go back to stuff that I know that's gonna get me in the zone. At that point, I was just too predictable, I think. I got to do a better job of establishing that stuff early, So that you get to later in the game and you got all five (pitches) working for you."
The Mariners' bullpen kept Baltimore in check for the rest of the game. The trio of Carlos Vargas, Gabe Speier and Casey Legumina struck out a combined four batters and allowed two hits in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, respectively.
Seattle couldn't take advantage of the bullpen's solid showing. It was retired in order in the seventh and eighth innings and left one runner stranded in the ninth. The Mariners finished 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left six on base.
It's the second consecutive homestand the M's have posted a losing record after having a winning record in the prior road trip.
"I think each game brings it's own pressure," Wilson said. "I don't know that it stacks up or whatever. We go out there, we prepare every night. These guys are prepared to play, they're prepared to do what they do. It doesn't matter if they're on the road or they're at home. It just so happens that a couple of these didn't go our way."
Seattle will look to do what it's done well for most of the season: bounce back on the road. The Mariners will begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at 6:38 p.m. PT on Friday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Bryce Miller will start for Seattle and Kyle Hendricks will start for Los Angeles.
